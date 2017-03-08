The Latest: Baker wants more control over state water supply

The Latest on Gov. Charlie Bakers effort to give Massachusetts greater control of the state's water supply (all times local):
1:45 p.m.
Gov. Charlie Baker says Massachusetts should have greater control over its water supply.
The Republican filed a bill Wednesday to let the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection administer a water quality protection program run by the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
Massachusetts is just one of four states — along with New Hampshire, Idaho and New Mexico — that still rely directly on the EPA to run the program, which regulates public and private discharges of wastewater and storm water.
Baker says his proposal will give the state direct oversight of water quality monitoring, assessment, and water quality standards programs.
Some environmental activists question whether the state will commit the money needed to take responsibility for the program.
Baker says the state would spend $4.7 million annually to maintain the program.
