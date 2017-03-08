Hundreds of women at Utah Capitol call for equal rights

Hundreds of women dressed in red and holding signs with photos of their districts' lawmakers gathered Wednesday at the Utah state capitol for "A Day Without a Woman" to remind lawmakers they're closely watching how their state legislators handle women's issues.
Women wearing nametags with their zip codes gathered outside the state's House and Senate to send lawmakers notes asking them to come out to talk with them.
Later in the day, the crowd came together for speeches highlighting female-focused bills that have been considered in the legislature this year and urging the crowd to talk with their lawmakers.
"For too long women have been ignored and we are here to stand up with every single one of you, arm-in-arm, to say that there will be no more silencing of women in this state," said Joanna Smith, executive director of Utah Women Unite, which helped to organize the event.
She said the group wants state lawmakers — who are mostly Mormon men — to know that Utah women will not stop pushing for legislation addressing women's issues such as equal pay.
The Salt Lake City event was part of a national effort by the organizers of the January Women's March who called for women to take the day off and encouraged them not to spend money Wednesday to show their economic strength and impact on American society.
"A Day Without a Woman" is the first national action by organizers since the nationwide marches held the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration drew millions of women into the streets in protest against misogyny, inequality and oppression.
A handful of Republican and Democratic lawmakers wearing red in support of the protesters received cheers and a standing ovation from the Utah crowd when they spoke about the importance of equal rights.
Salt Lake City resident Chelsi Archibald said she skipped work at her marketing job to attend and send a note to Republican Sen. Todd Weiler, urging him to support the equal rights amendment.
"Would like to discuss the importance of the ERA ratification, reproductive health and protections for women in Utah, as well as equal pay," she wrote.
Kaz Weida, of Sandy, said she waited for 20 minutes to talk with Republican Rep. Robert Spendlove to discuss her legislative concerns, including her opposition to lowering the minimum age to obtain a concealed-carry gun permit to 18.
