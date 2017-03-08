Utah Senate OKs bill overturning anti-gay school law

Utah lawmakers gave one of the final approvals needed for a proposal that would get rid of a state law that bans the "advocacy of homosexuality" in schools, a move driven by a court challenge from gay rights groups.
After no discussion, all but one Senate lawmaker present on Wednesday voted in favor of the proposal cutting the word "homosexuality" from the state's sex education law and replacing it with the words "advocacy of premarital or extramarital sexual activity."
Bill sponsor Republican state Sen. Stuart Adams is running the bill in the wake of the lawsuit and has said it's important that all students feel welcome and safe in schools.
The plan must still be signed by Utah's Republican governor.
