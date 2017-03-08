Montana panel to meet on proposed federal health care bill

A panel of Montana lawmakers, state officials and insurance company representatives plan to meet to discuss a Republican measure to replace the federal Affordable Care Act.
Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas, a Stevensville Republican, says the group will meet Thursday at 3 p.m. in the Capitol to discuss the measure and what the state would need to do to comply.
The federal legislation aims to replace much of former President Barack Obama's health overhaul and restructure Medicaid for low-income people. It is being criticized by conservative groups and organizations such as the American Medical Association, which said millions would lose their insurance and coverage would become more expensive.
Thomas says the bill doesn't go far enough, though he says he wants to review the measure more closely before speaking about it in detail.
