Many Ohio cities may miss deadline on mapping lead pipes

Ohio's Environmental Protection Agency says about half of the state's public drinking water systems are in danger of missing a deadline requiring them to map out their lead pipes.
A state law passed last year says the surveys need to be turned in by Thursday.
But the Ohio EPA says it has received only about half of the maps from the nearly 1,900 public drinking water systems.
The EPA says the maps have been trickling in this week and it hopes most will meet the deadline. Those that don't will get another reminder next week.
The move to require a better inventory of the lead pipes carrying water into homes came last year as part of an overhaul of how the state and cities deal with lead in drinking water.
