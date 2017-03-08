More Politics News

March 8, 2017 11:10 AM

New law could free up liquor licenses in Wyoming

The Associated Press
CASPER, Wyo.

A new state law seeks to end the practice by some people purchasing a liquor license and holding onto it while its value appreciates rather than using it to operate a bar, restaurant or liquor store.

Senate File 14 was passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Matt Mead on Monday.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2mj69Ij ) that under the old law, license owners could hold onto a permit for up to three years without using it.

The situation has led to liquor licenses selling on the secondary market for up to $300,000 and have presented a high barrier of entry for entrepreneurs looking to open a bar and even for corporate chain restaurants that require a liquor license.

The new law shortens that time to two years.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos