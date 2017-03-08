New law could free up liquor licenses in Wyoming

A new state law seeks to end the practice by some people purchasing a liquor license and holding onto it while its value appreciates rather than using it to operate a bar, restaurant or liquor store.
Senate File 14 was passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Matt Mead on Monday.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2mj69Ij ) that under the old law, license owners could hold onto a permit for up to three years without using it.
The situation has led to liquor licenses selling on the secondary market for up to $300,000 and have presented a high barrier of entry for entrepreneurs looking to open a bar and even for corporate chain restaurants that require a liquor license.
The new law shortens that time to two years.
