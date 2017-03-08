New $75 million crime lab, other projects up for approval

A new $75 million state crime lab in the Milwaukee area is up for approval by the state Building Commission.
The project is one of dozens totaling more than $803 million to be considered by the Building Commission at its meeting Wednesday. The projects were recommended by Gov. Scott Walker, who is chairman of the commission.
The crime lab would replace an existing facility in south Milwaukee. The new lab would be in either Milwaukee County or Waukesha County and at 150,000-square-feet would be nearly four times as large as the current facility.
Walker is proposing borrowing the $75 million to pay for the project.
Other projects up for approval include improving water quality at the veterans home at King and the prison at Fox Lake.
Comments