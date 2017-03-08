GOP House leaders look to table transgender rights bill

A bill to add protections against discrimination for transgender people in New Hampshire could be tabled without debate.
The legislation is on Wednesday's House calendar, but Republican leadership is hoping it will be tabled rather than debated and voted on. An effort is underway by Democrats and backers of the legislation to ensure a full vote.
The bill would bar discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations such as restaurants or movie theaters based on someone's gender identity. Those protections already exist based on race, religion, sexual orientation and other factors.
Critics say they're worried men could exploit the bill to wrongfully enter women's restrooms.
It takes a simple majority to table a bill. Republicans control 223 of the chamber's 400 seats.
