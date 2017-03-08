City official reconsiders sanctuary status for immigrants

A Portsmouth, New Hampshire, official has proposed a city "welcoming and diversity resolution" for immigrants instead of sanctuary city status, due to concerns over the possible loss of federal funds.
The Portsmouth Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2mYc8FS) Assistant Mayor Jim Splaine will ask the City Council to vote on his resolution on April 3 after he gets more input.
The proposal states that "Portsmouth will always be a welcoming community" for people from other countries and support individual rights.
Splaine and Durham town officials have been talking about resolutions after acknowledging concerns about losing federal funding if they pursued sanctuary city status, considered earlier this year.
President Donald Trump had signed an order to withhold federal grants to cities his administration deems "sanctuary jurisdictions" preventing or hindering federal immigration enforcement.
