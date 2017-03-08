Ankeny council moves to opt out of minimum wage hike

The Ankeny City Council has moved toward opting out of the Polk County minimum wage hike.
The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2lDj4YE ) that the council Monday passed the first of three readings of an ordinance that would keep the city at the state minimum wage of $7.25. In October county supervisors voted to increase the wage in Polk County to $10.75 an hour by January 2019. The phased-in raise plan is scheduled to start in April.
The Iowa House is considering legislation that would freeze the state minimum wage at $7.25 an hour and roll back minimum wages that already exceed the state standard. Minimum wage increase plans have been approved in Johnson, Linn and Wapello counties.
