Embattled Espanola superintendent placed on leave

The superintendent of the troubled Espanola school district is on administrative leave.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (https://goo.gl/OEqa76) that the school board voted this week to place embattled Superintendent Eric Martinez on administrative leave with pay amid pressure by state officials to remove him.
The New Mexico Public Education Department has twice threatened to remove Martinez if he did not start following state-mandated rules regarding several matters. The issues range from the hiring of unlicensed teachers to student safety and financial oversight.
The Espanola district also is facing a lawsuit stemming from allegations that a former basketball coach battered one player and assaulted the father of another player.
The vote to place Martinez on leave came less than a week after two new board members took office.
