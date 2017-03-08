City councilor wins 4-way Rutland mayor's race

City Councilor David Allaire won election as Rutland's new mayor, ousting an incumbent who wanted to bring refugees from Syria and Iraq to the community.
Allaire won the four-way race Tuesday, besting Mayor Christopher Louras, downtown advocate Michael Coppinger and resident Kam Johnston. He claimed 52 percent of the vote, according to unofficial returns, The Rutland Herald reported (http://bit.ly/2m0Z9iB).
The candidates do not run under a party affiliation.
"One of the first things I want to do is restore the trust in City Hall," Allaire said, standing outside his victory party. "That's what I'm going to do."
Louras, who was seeking his sixth two-year term, congratulated Allaire on his victory. "I think we need to look forward," he told The Herald. "This is about the future."
Allaire said a change in leadership was needed to heal the city of about 16,500 that was divided by Louras' plans to bring up to 100 Syrian refugees to the community this year, and possibly more in years to come.
He had criticized the way Louras rolled out the program, announcing it last April without having sought input from the public and city officials. When he announced his candidacy in December, Allaire said the issue was not with the city taking in refugees, but the secrecy of the program.
During the campaign, Louras said the city had made great strides in confronting heroin use and that he was working to create jobs and make Rutland a more attractive place for young people to live and raise their families
