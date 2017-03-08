Private drivers ask New York lawmakers to investigate Uber

Private passenger transportation companies say New York lawmakers should wait to expand ride-hailing services until the state has investigated whether or not the companies are using technology to avoid law enforcement.
Upstate Transportation Association president John Tomassi wrote Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leadership Tuesday asking them to halt expansion in light of recent reports Uber has been using a program called "Greyball" to mask operations in cities where it is prohibited.
Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft currently are banned from operating outside New York City.
Tomassi says the news is the latest in a series of recent "ethical and legal failings," including a report from a former female engineer who alleged Uber ignores claims of sexual harassment and a video of CEO Travis Kalanick profanely berating a driver.
