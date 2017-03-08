Vermont Supreme Court hits the road for all day hearing

The Vermont Supreme Court is set to take a field trip to the Vermont Law School.
The court will gather Wednesday to decide six cases. A North Carolina man convicted of disorderly conduct for distributing Klu Klux Klan fliers will have his appeal considered. The court will ask whether his actions are protected speech and if the state disorderly conduct laws can be applied.
Another case deals with the constitutionality of Vermont's revenge porn law, which was struck down by a trial court judge last year. The law bans the use of explicit pictures without the consent of the person in the pictures.
Other cases deal with an embezzlement conviction, the proper use of federal funds in Vermont towns and eviction proceedings in mobile home parks.
