Michigan lawmakers near passage of parole, probation bills

0:48 President Trump surprises White House visitors as tours resume Pause

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports

1:49 Trump: 'Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails'

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

1:49 Donald Trump thanks Florida after winning primary

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'