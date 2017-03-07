More than 81,000 Kentuckians purchase health insurance plans

More than 81,000 Kentuckians have purchased health insurance through HealthCare.gov.
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced the numbers Tuesday. This is the first year Kentuckians have been able to purchase health insurance plans through the federal marketplace. From 2013 to 2016, Kentucky operated its own exchange called "kynect." Republican Gov. Matt Bevin dismantled that exchange when he took office and moved Kentucky onto the federal marketplace.
State officials said 81,155 people enrolled in a qualified health plan this year using HealthCare.gov. Last year, 82,861 people enrolled using kynect.
Health and Human Services Secretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson said the numbers show the transition was a success.
Democrats have criticized the change, arguing that eliminating kynect would make it more difficult for people to get the care they need.
Comments