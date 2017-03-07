New Hampshire delegation: Health bill a setback

New Hampshire's Democratic congressional delegation says a Republican bill to replace the health care law would reverse progress for care addressing the opioid epidemic.
Under the current law, Medicaid was expanded to cover more low-income people; the bill would limit future federal funding.
Sen. Maggie Hassan said Tuesday the plan would cut back on services to help substance abuse, and hurt children, seniors and people with disabilities. Rep. Annie Kuster said Medicaid expansion has helped thousands of New Hampshire residents access health insurance and has increased treatment and recovery services for those struggling with substance abuse.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said the bill also defunds Planned Parenthood, jeopardizing care for thousands of women in the state. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter said it's still not known how much the plan would cost.
A spokesman said Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and his team are reviewing the details.
