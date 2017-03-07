House panel crafting $400M borrowing bill from $2B requests

A House budget-writing panel is crafting a proposal to borrow money for a backlog of repairs at colleges and other state-owned facilities, two years after then-Gov. Nikki Haley killed a similar effort.
Maintenance requests presented Tuesday topped $2 billion, with colleges accounting for much of that.
Ways and Means Committee Chairman Brian White said he'd like to whittle that down to roughly $400 million. The Anderson Republican warned agencies to not get greedy or "it will disappear."
White says South Carolina could borrow well over $500 million and not increase interest payments because old debt is being paid off. Legislators have not passed a statewide bond bill since 2001.
White says the state should borrow now while rates are low. He called Haley's 2015 opposition "penny wise and pound foolish."
