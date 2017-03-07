More Politics News

March 7, 2017 11:20 AM

German minister: Russia waging fake news 'propaganda war'

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Germany's finance minister says Russia is conducting a "propaganda war" through fake news to try to garner influence abroad, and it has to stop.

Wolfgang Schaeuble told a group of foreign correspondents in Berlin on Tuesday that Kremlin-funded Russia Today produces "false reports from morning to evening," which "is not acceptable and needs to end."

Schaeuble says there is a "constant and unbelievably deceitful" barrage of Russian propaganda.

Schaeuble didn't specify any reports, but last month Lithuanian authorities quickly debunked a story that a German soldier serving as part of a NATO mission there had raped a teenage girl.

Lithuanian authorities suggested Russia may have invented the claim to discredit the new NATO force on its borders.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos