Speaker: Use pot revenues to help fight addiction

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban Pause

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

1:37 Newly selected RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel addresses Michigan delegation in Cleveland

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

1:49 Donald Trump thanks Florida after winning primary

4:22 Whose job is it to save the beach?