March 7, 2017 11:16 AM

Cuban living in Texas gets prison for impersonating US agent

The Associated Press
MCALLEN, Texas

Prosecutors say a Cuban man living in South Texas must serve 18 months in a U.S. prison for impersonating a Border Patrol agent to scam immigrants.

Eugene Agustin Munoz-Canellas was sentenced Monday by a federal judge in McAllen.

Investigators say the 55-year-old Munoz-Canellas was a legal permanent U.S. resident living in Mission. He pleaded guilty in November to impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Authorities say Munoz-Canellas, during 2015 and last year, falsely portrayed himself as a Border Patrol agent in order to solicit bribes from people seeking legal status in the U.S.

Prosecutors say Munoz-Canellas has a history of theft and fraud and faces deportation after serving his prison term.

