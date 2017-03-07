Cuban living in Texas gets prison for impersonating US agent

Prosecutors say a Cuban man living in South Texas must serve 18 months in a U.S. prison for impersonating a Border Patrol agent to scam immigrants.
Eugene Agustin Munoz-Canellas was sentenced Monday by a federal judge in McAllen.
Investigators say the 55-year-old Munoz-Canellas was a legal permanent U.S. resident living in Mission. He pleaded guilty in November to impersonating a law enforcement officer.
Authorities say Munoz-Canellas, during 2015 and last year, falsely portrayed himself as a Border Patrol agent in order to solicit bribes from people seeking legal status in the U.S.
Prosecutors say Munoz-Canellas has a history of theft and fraud and faces deportation after serving his prison term.
