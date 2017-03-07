AP Photos: As Dutch elections near, posters proliferate

In this Saturday, March 4, 2017 photo, an election poster showing Kees van der Staaij, from the Reformed Political Party, SGP, is placed by a tree in Ermelo, Netherlands. March 15 marks the general election in the Netherlands.
In this Saturday, March 4, 2017 photo, an election poster showing Jesse Klaver, from the GroenLinks party, is displayed in a field in Nagele, Netherlands. March 15 marks the general election in the Netherlands.
In this Saturday, March 4, 2017 photo, an election banner showing Sybrand Buma, from the Christian Democratic Appeal party, CDA, is displayed in a field in Putten, Netherlands. March 15 marks the general election in the Netherlands. Banner reads in Dutch "Vote on the 15th of March".
In this Friday, March 3, 2017 photo, an election banner showing Rosemarijn Dral, from the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, VVD, is displayed in a field in Zaandam, Netherlands. March 15 marks the general election in the Netherlands.
In this Saturday, March 4, 2017 photo, an election billboard with posters of various political parties is displayed in a street median in Putten, Netherlands. March 15 marks the general election in the Netherlands.
In this Saturday, March 4, 2017 photo, an election banner supporting the Reformed Political Party, SGP, and reads "It is the time for the farmers, vote for Dijkgraaf", is displayed by the entrance of a campsite that used to be farm in Ermelo, Netherlands. March 15 marks the general election in the Netherlands.
In this Sunday, March 5, 2017 photo, a damaged election poster showing, left, Thierry Baudet and Theo Hiddema, from the Forum for Democracy party, FVD, is displayed in a park in Amsterdam, Netherlands. March 15 marks the general election in the Netherlands.
In this Friday, March 3, 2017 photo, an election poster showing Lodewijk Asscher, from the Labour Party, PvdA, is displayed on the window of a home in Edam, Netherlands. March 15 marks the general election in the Netherlands.
In this Saturday, March 4, 2017 photo, an election poster showing Gert-Jan Segers, from the Christian Union party, CU, is displayed by the entrance of a home in Putten, Netherlands. March 15 marks the general election in the Netherlands.
In this Friday, March 3, 2017 photo, an election billboard with torn posters that read partly Geert, referring to Geert Wilders leader of Party for Freedom, PVV, is displayed on a roadside in Volendam, Netherlands. March 15 marks the general election in the Netherlands.
In this Friday, March 3, 2017 photo, an election billboard with posters of various political parties is displayed on a roadside in Lisse, Netherlands. March 15 marks the general election in the Netherlands.
In this Sunday, March 5, 2017 photo, an election billboard with posters of various political parties is displayed on a sidewalk in Amsterdam, Netherlands. March 15 marks the general election in the Netherlands.
In this Saturday, March 4, 2017 photo, an election banner supporting the Christian Union, CU, is hung on trees in a cycling lane in Putten, Netherlands. March 15 marks the general election in the Netherlands. Banner reads in Dutch "Respect, Care, Faithfully, Hope, Christian Union, give faith a voice".
In this Wednesday, March 1, 2017 photo, an election poster showing Marianne Thieme, from the Party for the Animals, PvdD, is displayed on the window of a house in Amsterdam, Netherlands. March 15 marks the general election in the Netherlands.
In this Friday, March 3, 2017 photo, an election poster showing Lodewijk Asscher, from the Labour Party, PvdA, is placed on a street median in Purmerend, Netherlands. March 15 marks the general election in the Netherlands. Poster reads in Dutch "Forward Together".
