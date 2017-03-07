Wisconsin Republicans, health care advocates reviewing bill

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has been working closely with the White House and Republican leaders in Washington on the proposal replacing the federal health care law.
But Walker has been silent since the bill was unveiled late Monday.
Walker's position on changes in the legislation carries weight beyond the borders of Wisconsin. He's chairman of the Republican Governors Association, a group with differing views on what changes were needed to the law.
Walker has been advocating for a national approach that mirrors what he did in Wisconsin. He rejected the federal Medicaid expansion money, but extended coverage to everyone at or below the poverty level.
State lawmakers are also reviewing the federal proposal to see how it will affect Wisconsin's budget.
Comments