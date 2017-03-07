WikiLeaks publish 1000s of what they say are CIA documents

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban Pause

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

1:37 Newly selected RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel addresses Michigan delegation in Cleveland

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

1:49 Donald Trump thanks Florida after winning primary

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

0:39 Khan calls for White House advisers to guide Trump in 'an American manner'