Recent Missouri editorials

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban Pause

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

1:49 Donald Trump thanks Florida after winning primary

2:01 Hollywood's greatest trick: teaser

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia