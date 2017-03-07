Conservation officers seize monkey illegally kept as pet

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school Pause

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

1:49 Donald Trump thanks Florida after winning primary

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'