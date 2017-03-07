Conservation officers seize monkey illegally kept as pet

New Hampshire conservation officers say they've found a monkey being illegally kept as a pet at a couple's home.
State Fish and Game Department conservation officers say they executed a search warrant on a Laconia residence after receiving a report about the primate there.
The officers say they seized the primate Monday afternoon and took it to the only veterinarian in the state who specializes in primate care.
Conservation officers, the vet and local wildlife rehabilitators are trying to find the illegal primate a legal home.
The Fish and Game Department says it has zero tolerance for people who illegally import or keep primates or other controlled species that need special permits. It says it's investigating.
