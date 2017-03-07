Capito, 3 other GOP senators fault health care proposal

West Virginia's U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito has joined three Republican colleagues criticizing the House proposal to replace former President Barack Obama's health care law, saying they won't support a plan lacking stability for people enrolled in expanded Medicaid.
In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, they say the proposed replacement lacks needed flexibility for states.
Capito and Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio, Cory Gardner of Colorado and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska say they support reform, but add Medicaid covers 72 million people and it's "the core of the health safety net."
U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins, whose Republican colleagues wrote the proposal, says he's committed to reforming the health care system and "carefully reading" the bill to make sure it meets the needs of his West Virginia constituents.
