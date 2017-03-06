More Politics News

March 6, 2017 10:56 PM

New Mexico lawmakers want to keep Obamacare birth control

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

Access to contraceptives at no personal cost under the federal Affordable Care Act would be enshrined into New Mexico state law under a bill approved by the state House of Representatives.

The House voted 39-29 Monday to guarantee the same no-cost access to a range of contraceptives granted in 2012 under President Barack Obama's signature health care law, with a few new additions.

The bill adds one-year refills on birth control pills, over-the-counter birth control and male contraception such as vasectomies without costs for patients.

The bill applies to a broad variety of individual and group health insurance along with Medicaid, but not Medicare.

Democratic Rep. and bill sponsor Debbie Armstrong says the bill is designed specifically to ensure a federal health care overhaul does not affect access to contraceptives.

