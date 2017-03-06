Conservation officer fired after sex assault conviction

A Hawaii conservation and resources enforcement officer has been fired after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.
The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said Monday it terminated the employment of Officer Ethan Ferguson.
The department said previously a decision on his job status would be made after his conviction record was received and reviewed. He had been on paid leave pending the outcome of the trial.
A jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Ferguson guilty last month of five counts of sex assault.
Prosecutors say Ferguson sexually assaulted the teen in Hilo on Jan. 1, 2016.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 24.
Comments