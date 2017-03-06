Vermont could get Syrian refugees under Trump's revised ban

A Vermont city may have a chance to restart its refugee resettlement program and bring about 50 Syrian refugees by this summer after President Donald Trump issued a more lenient executive order on immigration Monday.
A program in Rutland to bring in about 100 Syrian refugees was stopped in its tracks in January when Trump issued an executive order that, among other restrictions, banned all Syrian refugees indefinitely. Two Syrian families were able to settle in Rutland before the initial order.
The new order puts a 120-day moratorium on Syrian refugees, giving Rutland a chance to bring in more families after the moratorium expires this summer, said Lavinia Limon, CEO and executive director of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants.
Despite the new order, refugees still will have many challenges coming to the U.S., Limon said.
"It's not a spigot you can turn on," Limon said. Refugees still will be subject to stringent checks under the new order, and many refugees will have a narrow window to enter the U.S between the time the moratorium expires and before critical security clearances expire.
Rutland had hoped to resettle 100 refugees. Now, half that number is more likely, Limon said.
Incumbent Rutland Mayor Chris Louras championed refugee resettlement. Louras is up for re-election Tuesday against challengers who say his plan to bring refugees has divided the city.
Louras said Monday afternoon he hadn't yet heard from the committee how Trump's new order changed the prospects for Rutland's program.
Rutland's prospects for refugees won't necessarily be halted if the city elects a new, anti-immigration mayor said Stacie Blake, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants.
"Mayors don't control who comes in and out of their communities," Blake said.
Blake said Rutland has seen an outpouring of support for refugees.
"I would certainly hope that whoever the next mayor is would want to work hand in hand with all of this community," she said.
