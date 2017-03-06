Wisconsin Elections Commission member Millis resigns

Wisconsin Elections Commission member Don Millis has resigned and is being replaced by the former chief of staff for Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.
Millis submitted a resignation letter effective Friday, saying the obligations of his law practice made it impossible for him to continue serving. Fitzgerald on Monday notified the commission that he was appointing his former chief of staff Jodi Jensen for the post.
Jensen worked seven years in the Legislature, including as chief of staff to Fitzgerald and then-Assembly Speaker Mike Huebsch. She also worked for Gov. Scott Walker's transition team in 2010 and as a top aide in his administration before leaving to be a private practice attorney in October 2011.
Millis is the first person to resign from the Elections Commission since it was created in June 2016.
