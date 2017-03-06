Lawmaker flips to support domestic abuse as divorce reason

A Mississippi lawmaker is breathing new life into a proposal to make domestic abuse a reason for divorce, after earlier killing it.
Rep. Andy Gipson, a Braxton Republican, amended Senate Bill 2680 with the language on Monday.
The measure makes "abusive physical contact" grounds for a divorce, as well as threats, stalking, and financial abuse. It allows just the injured party to testify to provide a reason for divorce.
Advocates slammed Gipson after he killed another bill that would have explicitly made domestic violence grounds for divorce, saying it was too broad.
While Mississippi law already allows for divorce on the grounds of "habitual cruel and inhuman treatment," advocates argue that "habitual" treatment would require more than one instance of abuse. Gipson's measure allows divorce after just one incident.
