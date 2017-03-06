Suspect in gang killing wore ankle bracelet at time of crime

A suspect charged in the slaying of a teenager in Fairfax County was wearing a court-ordered electronic monitoring ankle bracelet at the time of the killing.
The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2lPdFss ) cellphone videos shot by the alleged perpetrators showed them torturing and taunting their victims. Ten people including six juvenile have been charged in the death of 15-year-old Damaris Reyes Rivas, who authorities say was killed in retaliation for the slaying of 21-year-old Christian Sosa Rivas on New Year's Eve.
Police say one of the juvenile suspects in Reyes Rivas' killing was wearing an ankle bracelet ordered by Fairfax County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court because he was on post-conviction probation at the time the teen's death.
