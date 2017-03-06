Oklahoma City police name man, officers in fatal shooting

Oklahoma City police have released the names of a man who was fatally shot by law officers and of the officers involved.
Police said Monday that 38-year-old George Lee Seeton was killed when city police officer Jarrod Jackson and Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Mike Moler shot him at the end of a vehicle chase in southeast Oklahoma City.
Capt. Paco Balderrama says the driver of a stolen truck fled from Moler on Interstate 240 Saturday and Jackson joined the pursuit until the truck crashed.
Balderrama says the officers were out of their patrol cars when Seeton began backing toward them and both officers opened fire, killing Seeton. Police said it's too early to know which officer fired the fatal shot.
Jackson and Moler are on paid leave pending an investigation.
