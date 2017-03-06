Jury convicts defendant of two 2014 Cedar Rapids killings

A Linn County jury has found a man guilty of killing two people in Cedar Rapids nearly three years ago.
Cedar Rapids television station KGAN reports (http://bit.ly/2lOJD8w ) that the jury convicted Kendu Petties on Monday of two counts of first-degree murder and one of conspiracy. The jury had been deliberating since Wednesday.
Each murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence without possibility of parole.
Prosecutors say Petties shot to death 22-year-old Quintrell Perkins and 20-year-old Sierrah Simmons on April 2, 2014. Police say the two were inside the Cedar Rapids home of Perkins' father when Petties opened fire from the outside.
Petties denied shooting them, saying he wasn't even in Cedar Rapids that day.
