Feds: Man in terror support case threatened to behead mom

Prosecutors say a man accused of trying to join militant Islamic extremists in Syria was removed from his home in New York City's suburbs last week after he tried to cut off his own tattoos with a knife and threatened to behead his mother.
The allegation was included in a document prosecutors submitted to a federal judge Monday in opposing bail for 26-year-old Elvis Redzepagic (rehd-zeh-PAJ'-ihk). The judge agreed that he should be held without bail.
Redzepagic was charged Saturday with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
His attorney says she is seeking a mental and medical evaluation.
Additional details on Redzepagic's encounter with police last week at his home in Commack were not disclosed.
Prosecutors say Redzepagic is originally from Montenegro, in the Balkans.
