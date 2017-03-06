Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation probes Cordell death

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is working to determine whether the weekend death of a 28-year-old Arapaho man was a homicide.
OSBI agents said Monday that the Cordell Police Department has asked for their help in the investigation of Bill James McCartney's death.
Authorities say McCartney was visiting some people at a Cordell apartment Friday night when a physical altercation ensued. Emergency medical technicians administered CPR and transported McCartney to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made and OSBI agents are investigating what led up to McCartney's death. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner plans to perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
