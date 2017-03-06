Recent editorials published in Iowa newspapers

Mason City Globe-Gazette. February 28, 2017
When are incentives overused?
Dangling tax incentives in front of developers can be an excellent strategy in luring growth to a community. It also comes with criticisms - many of which are legitimate.
On the other hand, Waterloo needs to broaden its tax base, and luring development, both residential and commercial, remains crucial.
We have argued in Waterloo, the use of tax incentives is an important tool. Meanwhile, criticisms of their use ramp up each year. One point critics often point out is TIF districts and other tax incentives siphon off tax revenue from schools, libraries, community colleges and other public institutions.
It's a balancing act communities across the nation have become accustomed to handling.
For example, providing five years of 50 percent property tax rebates for a large project has been fairly standard around the area.
Last week, Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously to approve a series of development agreements designed to bring a new strip mall, gymnastics club and dance studio east of U.S. Highway 63 along Ridgeway Avenue.
The agreement is opening some eyes — and dropping some jaws.
Contracts approved last week will return 95 percent of the property taxes paid by the new businesses over the next 15 years to BCS Properties, essentially reimbursing the firm for the land and development costs.
Ninety-five percent for 15 years.
Both of those are big numbers, and 15 years is a long time for taxpayers to wait to see any benefits.
That concerns us.
Projects include a new $2 million strip mall just west of The Reserves, an existing project housing Waterloo Golf Headquarters, Bakers Life, Cherry Creek Grill and Sidecar Coffee Shop, across Ridgeway from United Medical Park.
Black Hawk Gymnastics is planning to relocate and expand from its existing University Avenue location into a new $900,000 building, while Fusion Dance and Fitness is planning to move from the second floor above Jameson's Public House downtown into a new $750,000 building.
Those buildings are part of a six-lot commercial subdivision called Village West. Amy Wienands Real Estate also is building new offices in Village West.
Councilman Steve Schmitt supported the development agreements but questioned the incentives to create new commercial space when a lot of retail spaces are empty.
"It seems like we have a lot of for-lease, for-rent and for-sale signs, especially in downtown," Schmitt said. "It's great to see these new buildings going up, but it seems like a lot of what we're seeing is existing businesses just moving from one part of town to another, rather than some of us having a goal of getting new businesses to come to town rather than just playing Monopoly."
We have supported nearly all of the tax incentives rolled out by the city in past years - with an eye on economic development. However, in 2015, we acknowledged there is a tipping point and city officials need to keep a wary eye on where that tipping point could be.
There comes a point where the overuse of tax incentives becomes unfair for people paying full taxes year after year.
We believe his particular incentive gives a lot of momentum to reaching that point.
____
Sioux City Journal. March 2, 2017
Ranking provides proof metro area remains on right track
We're No. 1.
Again.
For the second consecutive year and for the fourth year in the last five years, the Sioux City metro region ranks first in the nation for economic development activity in areas with populations between 50,000 and 200,000, according to Atlanta-based Site Selection magazine. (Sioux City metro ranked second in 2014).
In 2016, our metro region boasted 26 qualified projects involving either the location of new or the expansion of existing businesses and industries. To be included, projects must meet one of three criteria: Capital investment of $1 million or more, creation of a minimum of 20 new jobs or the addition of at least 20,000 square feet of new floor space.
By comparison, Bowling Green, Ky., ranked number two behind Sioux City with 15 qualified projects.
Also of note to those of us in Siouxland, Site Selection ranked the state of Nebraska first and the state of Iowa sixth in its Governor's Cup ranking of states with the largest number of qualifying projects per capita.
Metro Sioux City's ranking for 2016 not only is recognition of local economic development strength and momentum, but it represents a significant achievement in national profile and potential for the future because tens of thousands of corporate and real estate executives subscribe to Site Selection magazine.
Again today, we applaud the public and private sectors of each community within our tri-state metro area for, in cooperative fashion, embracing the vision and aggressive commitment necessary for collective success in the competitive arena of economic development. We acknowledge the depth to which this region is devoted to and works for improvement because we understand progress doesn't happen by accident.
All of us who live and work here benefit, directly or indirectly, from accomplished efforts to create a positive environment for economic growth.
This week's ranking by Site Selection provides proof our metro area remains on the right track.
____
Fort Dodge Messenger. March 3, 2017
Time to submit your nominations
Iowans have long understood the importance of soil and water conservation. Farmers who employ appropriate techniques for cultivating their land help preserve these crucial resources and thereby make a vital contribution to the long-term viability of the Hawkeye State's agricultural economy.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation recognize the importance of conservation to the state's future. Consequently, each year they sponsor a search for a farmer who "has a proven track record of excellence in soil conservation and water quality improvements and is committed to continuing efforts that continuously improve the land and water." The individual identified as deserving special recognition is designated as the Iowa Conservation Farmer of the Year. This year the winner of this prestigious honor will be announced July 17 at the Iowa Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners Annual Conference in Altoona. The honoree will receive free use of a John Deere 6E Series utility tractor, for up to 12 months or 200 hours of use.
"Iowa farmers continue to take on the challenge of better protecting their soil and improving water quality," Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey said in a call for nominations issued by his department. "This award is an opportunity to highlight and recognize a farmer that has gone above and beyond in their conservation efforts and serves as a model of land stewardship in their community and across the state."
IFBF President Craig Hill echoed Northey's enthusiasm for this award program.
"Leading by example is so important, because everyone has a role to play in protecting our soil and water quality," he said. "Over the years we've proudly honored incredible Iowans who lead by example and have made incredible progress in conservation and their efforts encourage others to step up to the plate. Our role as farmers is to do more than grow food; we must all work towards leaving the land and watershed better for the next generation."
According to the contest's sponsors, a farmer can apply or be nominated for the award by sending a brief letter summarizing the nominee's conservation efforts to the local Soil and Water Conservation District by May 1. Each SDWCD will choose one nomination to advance for consideration for a regional award. The nine regional award winners then compete for the overall award.
The Messenger urges readers to help identify worthy candidates for this important award. Since 1952, it has helped build public awareness of the crucial work those who care for Iowa's farmlands and waterways perform.
____
Burlington Hawk Eye. March 1, 2017
Export uncertainty in the forecast
Unseasoonably warm winter may have farmers itching to get into the fields. But winter lingers and another frost or two is likely, keeping farmers anxious.
Complicating the uncertainty of Mother Nature is America's relationships with key trade partners.
The Iowa economy depends heavily on farm income, which is dependent on exports to the world.
According to Iowa.gov, Iowa's top export is corn and varieties of swine. Soybeans and farm machinery also are in the top 10. The top destinations for these items are Canada, Mexico and China.
President Donald Trump's adversarial relationship with Mexico is not helping. With his immigration roundup and wall of shame, he is not closing the sale.
He dumped the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal with the swoosh of his Cross pen. TPP affected nearly 40 percent of the world's economy, and promised new markets for Iowa farmers.
USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack pointed out it would streamline more than 18,000 taxes and tariffs placed on U.S. products by countries included in the TPP.
"Agriculture is going to be a winner with TPP," he said in the lead-up to last year's election.
While President Trump prefers bi-lateral deals, he offended the Chinese with his giddy, pre-inauguration call to Taiwan. This is no "Art of the Deal."
U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley is trying to calm rural investors. He's "keenly aware our state has an export-dependent economy," as noted in one of his many press statements.
It added "Iowa farm exports from the harvest and herds grown and raised on 89,000 family farms generate more than one-third of Iowa farm receipts. Iowa is the nation's largest exporter of farm commodities, including soybeans, pork, corn, feed, and processed grain products. One out of five jobs in Iowa is trade-dependent and every third row planted in our fields is exported."
Still, Grassley has done nothing to stand up to the president. Indeed, he's been one of the point people for Trump on Capitol Hill.
In the wings is another Iowan, Gov. Terry Branstad. He's biding his time before he is confirmed to be Trump's ambassador to China. Can he bridge the divide?
He is a favorite son of the most populous nation on earth. At a recent gathering in Muscatine, as reported by Elizabeth Meyer of The Hawk Eye, he was greeted fondly by Hong Lei, Chinese general consul in Chicago.
"My mission here is to join hands with you to make our relationship even stronger during the Lunar New Year," Hong told Branstad and Iowans in attendance. He noted China is Iowa's third-largest trading partner, investing about $1 billion in the state's economy over the past 16 years.
Hopefully, Branstad can use his connections to steady the waters, if not improve trade relations.
Anything less will be bad news. It will be bad news for farmers and bad news for Iowans. Certainly it won't be great for America.
Every year, farmers place a bet on the weather and plant rows and rows of corn, soybeans and other crops in our fertile soil. Being beholden to the bumbling whims of the newly elected president is heartache they don't need, Iowans don't need and America doesn't need.
