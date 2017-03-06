Portland Pipeline Corp. seeks 42 percent reduction in taxes

The Portland Pipeline Corp. wants to reduce its taxes in Portland by 42 percent and blames a city ordinance that prevents it from transporting oil from Canada.
The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2mt5FRX) that the pipeline operator says the city failed to account for the pipeline's "economic obsolescence" in its assessment of the property value. The city would lose $331,247 in property tax revenue if the abatement is approved.
The 236-mile pipeline used to ship crude to Canada to be refined, but it's largely shut down since the Canadian refineries started drawing oil from western Canada and North Dakota.
South Portland's Clear Skies ordinance prevents the pipeline from reversing the flow to bring oil from Canada to tankers in South Portland.
Comments