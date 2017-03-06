More Politics News

March 6, 2017 10:00 AM

Portland Pipeline Corp. seeks 42 percent reduction in taxes

The Associated Press
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine

The Portland Pipeline Corp. wants to reduce its taxes in Portland by 42 percent and blames a city ordinance that prevents it from transporting oil from Canada.

The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2mt5FRX) that the pipeline operator says the city failed to account for the pipeline's "economic obsolescence" in its assessment of the property value. The city would lose $331,247 in property tax revenue if the abatement is approved.

The 236-mile pipeline used to ship crude to Canada to be refined, but it's largely shut down since the Canadian refineries started drawing oil from western Canada and North Dakota.

South Portland's Clear Skies ordinance prevents the pipeline from reversing the flow to bring oil from Canada to tankers in South Portland.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos