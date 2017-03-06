More Politics News

March 6, 2017 8:19 AM

After outcry, Israeli Arab town removes sign honoring Arafat

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

Israel's interior ministry says an Arab town that named a street after the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat has removed the sign bearing his name.

Ministry spokesman Barak Seri says the village of Jatt in northern Israel informed them Monday the street sign honoring Arafat had been taken down.

The previous day Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said before a Cabinet meeting that he won't allow streets "named after murderers of Israelis and Jews."

Despite winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 1994, Arafat is widely remembered in Israel as leading militants who targeted civilians. Palestinians view him as a national icon of their movement for independence.

Arabs in Israel enjoy full rights but face discrimination in some areas. Many identify politically and culturally with Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

