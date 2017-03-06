Chances for a tax audit have rarely been this low

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school Pause

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

0:31 Jeff Sessions: I did not have communications with the Russians

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

2:01 Hollywood's greatest trick: teaser

1:49 Donald Trump thanks Florida after winning primary

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor