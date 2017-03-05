Advocates, lawmakers seek awareness for hemophilia patients

0:31 Jeff Sessions: I did not have communications with the Russians Pause

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

1:49 Donald Trump thanks Florida after winning primary

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements