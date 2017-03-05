Advocates, lawmakers seek awareness for hemophilia patients

Massachusetts lawmakers are joining an effort to bring attention to the plight of hemophilia patients.
The New England Hemophilia Association says the Legislature adopted a resolution that declares March as bleeding disorders awareness month in the state.
The group says an estimated 64,000 people in Massachusetts — and more than 3 million Americans overall — suffer from hemophilia and related disorders that prevent proper blood clotting in the body. The conditions can have life-threatening consequences.
Advocates say treatment options are limited and can cost an average of $250,000 a year per patient. They support legislation filed in Massachusetts and other New England states that would limit the amount insurers can require patients to pay out-of-pocket for their medications.
