More Politics News

March 5, 2017 4:56 PM

Advocates, lawmakers seek awareness for hemophilia patients

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Massachusetts lawmakers are joining an effort to bring attention to the plight of hemophilia patients.

The New England Hemophilia Association says the Legislature adopted a resolution that declares March as bleeding disorders awareness month in the state.

The group says an estimated 64,000 people in Massachusetts — and more than 3 million Americans overall — suffer from hemophilia and related disorders that prevent proper blood clotting in the body. The conditions can have life-threatening consequences.

Advocates say treatment options are limited and can cost an average of $250,000 a year per patient. They support legislation filed in Massachusetts and other New England states that would limit the amount insurers can require patients to pay out-of-pocket for their medications.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos