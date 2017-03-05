Democracy in action this week at Vermont's Town Meeting Day

Communities across Vermont will weigh in during Town Meeting Day on issues as varied as whether to merge school districts to becoming sanctuary towns in response to President Trump's immigration plans.
The annual town gatherings generally on the first Tuesday in March are a forum for Vermonters to voice their concerns on local and national issues.
Voters in Rutland will be deciding whether to re-elect a mayor who wants to welcome hundreds of Syrian refugees.
In Charlotte, residents will be asked if they want to call for an investigation into whether President Donald Trump should be impeached.
The Vermont League of Cities and Towns executive director says the meetings are about neighbors having conversations about what's important to them.
