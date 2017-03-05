South Dakota veterans center running despite low funds

A drop-in center for homeless veterans in Sioux Falls is running despite low funding, and the state's dire budget situation has dashed hopes for a legislative solution.
The Veteran's Outreach Center offers services such as showers, laundry, food and help looking for work, the Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2lL6K7l) reported.
The Veterans Administration pulled funding from the center in 2015, which has forced the center to scale back on costs. Now, the center is open five days a week and has been using some employees who have other duties to staff it.
Volunteers of America-Dakotas is contracted to run the center. Last year, the organization acquired two grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and received help from community organizations, but the funds weren't enough to maintain full service. That funding is expected to run out at the end of June.
Backers had hoped to secure $174,000 it will take to run the center, but Sioux Falls Rep. Larry Zikmund says, "The money's just not there."
"It's just not a good year to be there asking for any money," Zikmund said.
While the Joint Appropriations Committee recently tabled Zikmund's funding bill, he hopes the state will consider helping the center next year.
"We don't know where we'll be in a year," said John Hart, managing director for Volunteers of America-Dakotas. "We have honestly been funding this on donations and prayers."
