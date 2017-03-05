Oklahoma auditor says legislation would invite corruption

Oklahoma's top auditor says legislation that would allow county officials select who audits them and what type of audit is conducted could lead to more public corruption.
The Oklahoman reports (http://bit.ly/2lLofkt ) the measure would allow county officials choose whether the state auditor or an independent certified public accountant does their audits and as well as the type of audit. The measure is similar to the system for Oklahoma cities and school districts, which hire independent auditors.
But state Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones says his office has uncovered embezzlements at cities and schools that previously received clean financial audits.
Jones says the Oklahoma county commissioners' scandal in the 1980s was among the biggest in U.S. history. About 240 county commissioners and suppliers were convicted or pleaded guilty to kickback-related charges.
