Montana Democrats picking candidate for congressional seat

Democrats from across Montana are converging in the capital Sunday to nominate a candidate to fill the state's only congressional seat, vacated by Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke to lead the U.S. Interior Department.
Between 150 and 180 delegates will choose a winner from at least eight candidates, including two legislators and several political newcomers. Those include musician Rob Quist, who is widely considered among the front-runners in the party's bid to recapture a seat that has not held by a Democrat in 20 years.
Zinke won a second term in November but resigned Wednesday after being confirmed to President Donald Trump's Cabinet. A special election to fill his seat is May 25.
State Rep. Amanda Curtis of Butte, who unsuccessfully sought a U.S. Senate seat in 2014, also is vying for the nomination, as is a fellow legislator, Rep. Kelly McCarthy of Billings.
Republicans hold their nominating convention Monday and will choose from six candidates, including Greg Gianforte, who was the party's nominee for governor in November.
Democrats are already attacking Gianforte, who has asserted that he has the necessary delegates to clinch the GOP nomination.
Office seekers from both parties have been wooing delegates ever since Zinke was nominated to the Cabinet post.
Quist, a singer and guitarist for the Mission Mountain Wood Band, said he's traveled to more than 40 counties in recent weeks to meet Democratic central committee members, who make up the bulk of convention delegates.
"I've been trying to make a personal connection with everybody who has to make a decision in this," Quist said.
McCarthy has been campaigning since December and said he would resign his legislative post if he were to get his party's nomination. Curtis declined requests for an interview.
Each candidate will be allotted 15 minutes to make their case to delegates. Several rounds of voting could occur if no candidate gets a majority on the first ballot. The lowest vote-getter will be dropped after each round.
While the process could make for a long day, party spokeswoman Kristen Cates expects a winner to emerge sometime in the early afternoon.
