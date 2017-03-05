Decision time in Florida: Sun, fun and ... nonstop gambling?

For years, politicians in the Sunshine State have struggled over whether they want to let glitzy Las Vegas-style casinos sprout beside Florida's sugar-white beaches.
The Republican-controlled Legislature, riven by factions, has long been unable to reach consensus. But GOP leaders insist this may be the breakthrough year for a gambling overhaul in this major tourist destination famous for its family-friendly theme parks.
Nonetheless, the House and Senate have drafted very different gambling proposals. The Senate plan would expand gambling far beyond current state locations. House leaders back a proposed "freeze" on gambling as it now exists.
One major obstacle is the Seminole Tribe, operator of major Florida casinos, which may not agree to any new proposals.
