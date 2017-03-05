Gun rights activists rally in Concord

Dozens of people turned out in Concord in frigid temperatures to celebrate that a license is no longer required in New Hampshire to carry a concealed loaded gun.
Pam Ean, of Concord, told WMUR-TV on Saturday that she's so thankful to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu for signing the bill into law.
The National Rifle Association says that makes New Hampshire the 11th state — including Vermont and Maine — that doesn't require a license or permit in most cases. Sununu's Democratic predecessor, now U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, vetoed similar legislation multiple times.
Comments