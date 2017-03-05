More Politics News

March 5, 2017 7:13 AM

Dutch populist Wilders: Ban Turkish Cabinet visits

The Associated Press
AMSTERDAM

Dutch right-wing populist Geert Wilders says he would ban Turkey's entire Cabinet from visiting the Netherlands in coming weeks to prevent ministers campaigning here for a referendum on changing Turkey's constitution.

Wilders told foreign journalists on Sunday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is an "Islamo-fascist leader." Wilders also accused the Dutch government of weakness in not banning Turkey's foreign minister from holding a rally in Rotterdam in support of the constitutional change.

Dutch media report that Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is planning a campaign rally in Rotterdam, which has a large migrant Turkish community.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte has called such a rally "undesirable" and says his government won't cooperate.

The Dutch comments follow a diplomatic spat last week between Germany and Turkey over referendum rallies.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos