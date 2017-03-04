FBI agent: Virginia 'pill mill' operation brought in $2.4M

An FBI agent who investigated a prescription drug ring that authorities say involved a Richmond-area doctor testified that the scheme brought in around $2.4 million.
The agent said in federal court Friday that the operation involved the sale of some 120,000 oxycodone pills on the streets for about $14 to $25 each.
Prosecutors say 61-year-old Dr. Clarence Scranage Jr. took cash in exchange for giving prescriptions for the painkillers to people he had not examined, who then sold the drugs to users. Scranage has been indicted on felony drug charges.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2lKVxAW ) his detention hearing was postponed until Tuesday as he works out legal representation.
Meanwhile, Anthony Harper, the 45-year-old Dinwiddie County man authorities say conspired with Scranage, pleaded not guilty Friday to all 19 charges he faces.
